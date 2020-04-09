Clear
Trump criticizes TVA president, says pay is too high

President Donald Trump took a swipe at the compensation of the Tennessee Valley Authority’s president, suggesting the executive's pay was too high.

Posted: Apr 9, 2020 7:24 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - President Donald Trump took a swipe at the compensation of the Tennessee Valley Authority’s president, suggesting the executive's pay was too high.

The president, who appoints the TVA's board, was asked a question at his daily coronavirus briefing Wednesday, and the questioner said the head of TVA “made $8 million last year.”

Trump called it “ridiculous" and suggested he could cut CEO Jeff Lyash's salary. But Trump got pushback from a member of his own party, Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander.

Alexander says TVA doesn’t receive federal taxpayer subsidies or appropriations. He says the president shouldn't attack TVA during a pandemic.

