Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Stabbing victim found at Blackburn Road in Limestone Co. Full Story

Trump campaign Russia contacts alarm intelligence experts

Much of the investigation is still under wraps.

Posted: Dec. 12, 2018 12:10 PM
Posted By: AP

WASHINGTON (AP) - Intelligence experts say Russian outreach to the Trump campaign fits the pattern of an intelligence operation.

Former officials have reviewed the attempts by Russians to establish contact as laid out in recent court filings by special counsel Robert Mueller. They conclude they were apparently targeted and more frequent than would be expected during a typical presidential campaign.

Mueller has been investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election for more than a year and has not revealed clear evidence of coordination between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin.

Much of the investigation is still under wraps.

Court filings from Mueller show Russian contacts with the Trump campaign began within months of Trump announcing his candidacy in June 2015.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 51°
Florence
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 54°
Fayetteville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 43°
Decatur
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 50°
Scottsboro
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events