Trump administration officially bans bump stocks

Anyone who owns one of the controversial gun accessories, has 90-days to get rid of it. Bump stocks gained national attention after the Las Vegas massacre. The Trump Administration has now reclassified them, making them illegal. WAAY 31 talked to the local gun community about their reaction. The general manager at Bullet and Barrel said he novelty has worn off on bump stocks and people should be more concerned about how the ban came into place.

"When they first came out they were popular, but the popularity has definitely fallen off," said Louis Southard.

Bullet and Barrel indoor shooting range has just been open for seven months. General manager Louis Southard said he's never carried bump stocks in the store. He said after Stephen Paddock used bump stocks to kill 58 people from a Las Vegas hotel room window people in the gun industry knew the ban would likely happen so they mostly stopped selling them.

"They're so hard for someone to be accurate with them as well, so you know, it would be a good way for our range to get damaged so we don't even really allow them on the range."

Southard said they didn't have many customers asking to purchase bump stocks so he's not sure how he feels about the ban. He did say the community as a whole may take some issue with how the ban was put into effect.

"It's an unfortunate infringement, really on how a law should be passed. You know, I think a lot of people in the community would've felt better if this was passed through the legislature instead of by executive order."

Anyone who owns a bump-stock has 90 days to either turn it in or destroy it.