Trump administration finalizes birth-control opt out

The Trump administration is finalizing an exemption that allows some employers with religious or moral objections to opt out of providing no-cost birth control for women workers.

Posted: Nov. 7, 2018 4:58 PM
Posted By: Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration is finalizing an exemption that allows some employers with religious or moral objections to opt out of providing no-cost birth control for women workers.

The new regulations were announced Wednesday, a day after Republicans retained their Senate majority. They apply mainly to nonprofits and small businesses. Major companies whose stock is sold to investors are not eligible for the opt-out.

Under former President Barack Obama's health care law, most employers must cover birth control at no charge as a preventive service for women.

Separately, the Trump administration also proposed tighter rules on Affordable Care Act plans that cover abortion.

Administration policies on women's health are expected to get scrutiny starting next year from the new Democratic majority in the House.

