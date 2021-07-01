Clear

Trump Organization, CFO indicted on tax fraud charges

Trump himself was not charged at this stage of the investigation

Posted: Jul 1, 2021 1:59 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Donald Trump’s company and its longtime finance chief were charged Thursday in what a prosecutor called a “sweeping and audacious” tax fraud scheme.

The indictment says Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg allegedly receive more than $1.7 million in off-the-books compensation, including apartment rent, car payments and school tuition.

It is the first criminal case New York authorities’ probe has yielded.

Both Weisselberg and lawyers for the Trump Organization pleaded not guilty.

Trump himself was not charged at this stage of the investigation, jointly pursued by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

