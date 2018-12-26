Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Advisory - Flash Flood Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Trump: No plans to remove US troops from Iraq

Trump is making his first presidential trip to a troubled region in the wake of his recent decision to pull U.S. forces from neighboring Syria.

Posted: Dec. 26, 2018 1:41 PM
Updated: Dec. 26, 2018 2:00 PM
Posted By: AP

AL-ASAD AIRBASE, Iraq (AP) - President Donald Trump, who is visiting Iraq, says he has "no plans at all" to remove U.S. troops from the country.

Trump is making his first presidential trip to a troubled region in the wake of his recent decision to pull U.S. forces from neighboring Syria.

He says he wants to get U.S. soldiers home from Syria and that Iraq can still be used as a base to stage attacks on Islamic State militants if needed.

Trump told reporters traveling with him that if needed, the U.S. can attack IS "so fast and so hard" that they "won't know what the hell happened."

The president's decision to exit Syria stunned national security advisers and allies, including Iraq, and prompted the resignation of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 61°
Florence
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Fayetteville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 60°
Scottsboro
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events