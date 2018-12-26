Trump: No plans to remove US troops from Iraq

AL-ASAD AIRBASE, Iraq (AP) - President Donald Trump, who is visiting Iraq, says he has "no plans at all" to remove U.S. troops from the country.
Trump is making his first presidential trip to a troubled region in the wake of his recent decision to pull U.S. forces from neighboring Syria.
He says he wants to get U.S. soldiers home from Syria and that Iraq can still be used as a base to stage attacks on Islamic State militants if needed.
Trump told reporters traveling with him that if needed, the U.S. can attack IS "so fast and so hard" that they "won't know what the hell happened."
The president's decision to exit Syria stunned national security advisers and allies, including Iraq, and prompted the resignation of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.
