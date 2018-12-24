Trucks, SUVs dominate best-selling vehicle list for 2018

American's preference for trucks and SUVs is evident with the newest numbers from Automotive News, MSN reported. While the numbers are only through November 30th, they still give a solid indicator of where the various vehicles will rank in sales. Seventeen of the 25 best-sellers are either trucks of SUVs.

The Ford F-150 is the best-selling vehicle in America for the 41st year in a row. It is followed by the perennial second and third place pickups, the Chevrolet Silverado and Ram pickup. The Toyota RAV4 is the best selling SUV in America, followed by the Nissan Rogue, and Honda CRV. The Chevrolet Equinox SUV was also in the top ten.

The Toyota Camry is once again the best-selling car, followed by the Honda Civic, and Toyota Corolla. Only one passenger car from the Big Three automakers is on the 25 best-selling vehicle list; the Ford Fusion. Ford previously announced plans to discontinue it and every other passenger car they make, save for the Mustang.