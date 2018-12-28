Truck wreck, diesel spill causes partial closure of I-565

Traffic on I-565 was backed up for over a mile after a box truck sustained some damage and stopped alongside the busy interstate.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue said the truck was heading eastbound when something caused the front axel to come off the truck.

The truck slid a few dozen yards before finally coming to a stop on the bridge that crosses Limestone Creek. As it scraped the ground, a sizable amount of diesel fuel leaked from the truck onto the roadway.

Fire crews along with Huntsville Police got the call about the wreck and spill around 8:10 a.m. and closed the south lane just west of the Greenbrier exit.

Crews used absorbing sand on the roadway to start cleaning up the spilt fuel. They deployed booms to collect the diesel in the creek below and large absorbing cloths and bags to collect the fuel in the standing water.

Fire officials said it was unclear exactly how much fuel spilled as a result of the crash.

Huntsville Police told WAAY 31 that there were no injuries as a result of the wreck and it was unclear when the interstate might fully reopen. They said they may have to shut both lanes at certain times as part of the effort to clear the road.

The initial cause of the wreck is under investigation.