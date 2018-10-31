Truck stolen from military family

BALTIMORE, Md. (WMAR) -- Heavenly Lowe and her husband are army veterans who are starting a new life with their 8-month-old.

“I just got out of the military June 25th and we just had to wait for our shipment to come in which just came in like 3 days ago,” Lowe said. “We’re using our truck to get things out of storage and bring them to our house like a baby crib and everything. Right when we finished unloading it the next day our truck is gone.”

Lowe's mother in law Marie Watkins was being a good mother-- letting them use the truck to get on their feet.

On the back of the 2002 Dodge Ram a sticker that reads "Marine Veteran" for her husband who also served.

“It’s sentimental to us and this a marine vet, army vet, military family that would really like to have it back,” said Watkins. “It’s sentimental to us.”

It’s a truck literary built on the foundation of a family.

“My brother put a motor in it for me and helped me out and my cousin he helped too.”

They live at the Mannasota Manor Apartment complex that just saw multiple units get destroyed two weeks before because of a gas fire.

That fire leaving even the people’s whose homes weren’t destroyed vulnerable.

“The Police Officer said they can’t get footage of the truck because we just had an explosion here and the building that caught on fire was the building that held all the camera equipment,” said Lowe.

Now all the family can do is hope that someone says something, or just brings the truck back.

“It’s sad because both are Army vets and you know my grandson he’s 8 months old and I’m just glad he’s not seeing this,” said Watkins.

They did have car insurance, but police told them the car needs to be missing for at least 30 days before they can make a claim.