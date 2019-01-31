Wreck between Monte Sano Blvd. and Dug Hill Rd. causing traffic problems on HWY 431

UPDATE: Huntsville Police are opening all lanes until 7 p.m. when they will work to remove the truck and need to shut down lanes at that time.
A gravel truck that overturned between Monte Sano Boulevard and Dug Hill Road Thursday around 4:30 p.m. is causing traffic problems.
Highway 431 between Monte Sano Boulevard and Dug Hill Road is down to one lane. According to Huntsville Police, the roadway may be closed for an extended amount of time, and it could possibly be several hours before the vehicle can be removed.
