Athens residents expecting to have their garbage picked up Thursday may have a bit of a wait.
The city’s Sanitation Department announced late Wednesday that two residential trucks are out of service.
According to a news release, crews will do their best to get all garbage on their routes on Thursday.
Residents whose garbage is not collected Thursday should leave their bins out and crews will get them as soon as possible, the city says.
Related Content
- Truck issues may delay garbage pickup in Athens
- Garbage truck catches on fire
- Huntsville government offices closed Tuesday; garbage collection delayed
- Huntsville says spring cleaning causing garbage collection delay
- No tethering ordinance delayed again in Athens
- Garbage truck fire in Hazel Green won't change regular routes
- Garbage truck catches fire, county looks to buy more
- Ford recalls 2M pickup trucks; seat belts can cause fires
- Traffic Alert: Expect delays on Interstate 65 southbound in Athens
- Athens police warn of traffic delays as schools start back
Scroll for more content...