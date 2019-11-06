Clear
Truck issues may delay garbage pickup in Athens

Athens residents expecting to have their garbage picked up Thursday may have a bit of a wait.

Posted: Nov 6, 2019 6:07 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The city’s Sanitation Department announced late Wednesday that two residential trucks are out of service.

According to a news release, crews will do their best to get all garbage on their routes on Thursday.

Residents whose garbage is not collected Thursday should leave their bins out and crews will get them as soon as possible, the city says.

