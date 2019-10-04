Clear
Truck hits, kills pedestrian in Decatur

The pedestrian, whose name is not being released pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Posted: Oct 4, 2019 10:46 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

A pedestrian was killed in Decatur early Friday after being hit by a vehicle.

The Decatur Police Department, Decatur Fire & Rescue and First Response EMS responded to the area of Hwy. 31, south of Hospitality Park, about 12:25 a.m. Friday on a call of a wreck where a vehicle struck a pedestrian.

A black GMC Sierra was travelling southbound on Hwy. 31 when it struck a pedestrian who was standing in the inside southbound lane of Hwy. 31, said Emme Long, police spokesperson.

The pedestrian, whose name is not being released pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No charges have been filed against the driver.

The investigation is ongoing.

