Truck flips on Old Big Cove Road after driver couldn't take Cecil Ashburn Drive

At 5:33 a.m. Tuesday, a truck flipped on Old Big Cove Road in Owens Cross Roads. The driver wanted to take Cecil Ashburn Drive but saw the detour and swerved right to instead take Old Big Cove Road.

The driver was not local and being unfamiliar with his surroundings and it being dark out, he hit a winding part in the road which caused the truck to flip. No injuries were reported.

A tow truck was scheduled to arrive at the scene after 8 a.m. to remove the truck. The delay is so that rush hour traffic will not be delayed.