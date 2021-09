An 18-wheeler went off the road and into the water at Big Nance Creek in Lawrence County.

Courtland Fire Chief Scott Norwood said this happened Thursday afternoon at County Road 150 and Highway 20.

Norwood said the driver received minor injuries.

He said the 18-wheeler had a blowout and went into the water.

The North Courtland Police Department, Hillsboro Area Volunteer Fire Department, and Lawrence County EMA also are on the scene.