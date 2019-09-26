Truck crashes in front of Guntersville Fire Department, starts grass fires

Everyday activities in a drought can quickly go sideways.

It happened in Guntersville when a lumber truck barreled off the side of the road and sparked fires. Fortunately, it happened right outside the Guntersville Fire Department.

Photo: Guntersville Fire/Rescue on Facebook Photo: Guntersville Fire/Rescue on Facebook

"When I looked out the door, you could see the fire on the flower bed, the fire on the side of the road," said Fire Marshal Buddy Pettry.

It was a fire Guntersville firefighters didn't even have to turn on their sirens for.

"We had a water hose right there close and we actually extinguished the fire with a water hose," said Pettry.

Fire Marshal Buddy Pettry says Monday's fire right outside the fire station could have been much worse.

"Something as simple as hot parts from a vehicle can start a fire," said Pettry.

He says it should serve as a great example of why you need to be thinking about the drought during everyday activities. The Alabama Forestry Commission has placed the entire state under a fire alert. That means they'll only issue burn permits on a case-by-case basis.

Pettry says although not mandated by law, the Guntersville Fire Department is asking everyone to take the warning a step further.

"We're asking the public to not even burn recreationally right now. Just keep the ignition sources to a minimum," said Pettry.

In Guntersville, the city has been keeping an eye on the conditions. They actually stopped giving out burn permits a week before the state fire alert, because of how dry it is here. If you are caught in Guntersville, you can face a $500 fine and up to a year in jail.