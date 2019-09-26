Clear
BREAKING NEWS Suspect arrested at Huntsville home for attempted murder, robbery charges Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Truck crashes in front of Guntersville Fire Department, starts grass fires

A lumber truck barreled off the side of the road and sparked fires.

Posted: Sep 26, 2019 5:06 PM
Updated: Sep 26, 2019 5:49 PM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

Everyday activities in a drought can quickly go sideways.

It happened in Guntersville when a lumber truck barreled off the side of the road and sparked fires. Fortunately, it happened right outside the Guntersville Fire Department.

Photo: Guntersville Fire/Rescue on Facebook

"When I looked out the door, you could see the fire on the flower bed, the fire on the side of the road," said Fire Marshal Buddy Pettry.

It was a fire Guntersville firefighters didn't even have to turn on their sirens for.

"We had a water hose right there close and we actually extinguished the fire with a water hose," said Pettry.

Fire Marshal Buddy Pettry says Monday's fire right outside the fire station could have been much worse.

"Something as simple as hot parts from a vehicle can start a fire," said Pettry.

He says it should serve as a great example of why you need to be thinking about the drought during everyday activities. The Alabama Forestry Commission has placed the entire state under a fire alert. That means they'll only issue burn permits on a case-by-case basis.

Pettry says although not mandated by law, the Guntersville Fire Department is asking everyone to take the warning a step further.

"We're asking the public to not even burn recreationally right now. Just keep the ignition sources to a minimum," said Pettry.

In Guntersville, the city has been keeping an eye on the conditions. They actually stopped giving out burn permits a week before the state fire alert, because of how dry it is here. If you are caught in Guntersville, you can face a $500 fine and up to a year in jail.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 92°
Florence
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Fayetteville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 87°
Decatur
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 90°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 92°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events