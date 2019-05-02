Tommy Murr picks up offer from Troy University for basketball.

Tommy Murr picks up a big in-state offer from Troy University.
The Lindsay Lane Christian Academy star is heading into his senior season. He hasn't made a decision on where he'll play college ball.
