Clear
BREAKING NEWS Former Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin sentenced in tax case Full Story

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Alabama coast

Image from National Hurricane Center

Forecasters say a disturbance in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico is likely to become a tropical storm that will hit the northern U.S. Gulf Coast with wind and rain.

Posted: Oct 17, 2019 12:08 PM
Updated: Oct 17, 2019 12:13 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

Photo Gallery 1 Images

MIAMI (AP) - Forecasters say a disturbance in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico is likely to become a tropical storm that will hit the northern U.S. Gulf Coast with wind and rain.

The National Hurricane Center says the low pressure system is likely to develop into a tropical or subtropical system on Thursday.

Forecasters issued a tropical storm warning for southeastern Louisiana and the northern Gulf Coast from the Alabama-Mississippi line to the Big Bend area of Florida.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, the storm is expected to impact Alabama early Saturday.

The disturbance had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kmh) and was located about 620 miles (995 kilometers) southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River. It was moving to the north at 8 mph (13 kmh) with a northeastern turn expected.

Heavy rain is possible across parts of the Southeast.

WAAY 31 Chief Meteorologist Kate McKenna and Meteorologist Carson Meredith are tracking the storm. Learn more from them on WAAY 31 and HERE on WAAYTV.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 61°
Florence
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 63°
Fayetteville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 60°
Scottsboro
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events