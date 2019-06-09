Clear

Troopers investigating fatal boating crash on Wilson Lake

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Marine Patrol Troopers are investigating a boat crash that killed two.

Posted: Jun 9, 2019 9:53 AM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

Troopers say the crash happened near the mouth of Shoal's Creek around 10:40 p.m. Saturday night. They also say two boats collided killing two and injuring one. 

