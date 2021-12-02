Clear

Troopers investigating crash involving Albertville police officer, teenager

The crash took place about 9:22 p.m. Monday on U.S. 431 at the intersection of Martling Road in Albertville.

Posted: Dec 2, 2021 1:33 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Alabama State Troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving an Albertville Police Department officer.

The officer was attempting to conduct a traffic stop when his vehicle hit a 2020 Toyota Camry being driven by a teenager, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Neither the officer nor the teen driver or his passenger were injured, troopers said.

ALEA said the crash remains under investigation.

