Troopers investigating after person killed in DeKalb County 18-wheeler wreck

Alabama State Troopers are investigating after a person was hit by an 18-wheeler on Interstate 59 South near mile marker 203 around 3 p.m. Friday, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.
Troopers confirm the person died from their injuries.
