Clear

Troopers investigating after person killed in DeKalb County 18-wheeler wreck

A person was hit by an 18-wheeler on Interstate 59 Friday afternoon.

Posted: Sep 6, 2019 5:47 PM
Updated: Sep 6, 2019 6:24 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Alabama State Troopers are investigating after a person was hit by an 18-wheeler on Interstate 59 South near mile marker 203 around 3 p.m. Friday, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.

Troopers confirm the person died from their injuries.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Florence
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 91°
Fayetteville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Decatur
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Scottsboro
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events