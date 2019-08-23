According to Curtis Summerville with Alabama State Troopers, they are investigating a wreck that happened around 4 p.m. on Jeff Road, south of Sparkman High School near Burwell Road.
Summerville said a pedestrian was hit by a car, and the car ran off the road and hit a tree. The pedestrian, who is an adult, and a 15-year-old passenger in the car were both taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Related Content
- Troopers investigating after pedestrian hit by car near Sparkman High School
- Sparkman High School unveils new turf field
- Sparkman High School students win big
- Sparkman High School students receiving Chromebooks
- Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit at intersection of Jordan Lane and Sparkman Drive
- Sparkman High students host suicide awareness event
- Student arrested after Sparkman High School was placed on lockdown
- Sparkman High School lockdown lifted after anonymous threat
- Madison County Commission helps Sparkman High School reconfigure parking
- Troopers investigating Marshall County school bus crash
Scroll for more content...