Troopers investigating after pedestrian hit by car near Sparkman High School

According to Curtis Summerville with Alabama State Troopers, they are investigating a wreck that happened around 4 p.m. on Jeff Road, south of Sparkman High School near Burwell Road.

Summerville said a pedestrian was hit by a car, and the car ran off the road and hit a tree. The pedestrian, who is an adult, and a 15-year-old passenger in the car were both taken to the hospital with minor injuries.