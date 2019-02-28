Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Troopers investigating Marshall County school bus crash

The crash occurred at 7:15 a.m. Thursday in Marshall County on Old Oneonta Road, said Trooper Curtis Summerville, department spokesman.

Posted: Feb. 28, 2019 2:25 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Alabama State Troopers are investigating a crash involving two school buses.

The crash occurred at 7:15 a.m. Thursday in Marshall County on Old Oneonta Road, said Trooper Curtis Summerville, department spokesman.

A school bus that was stopped preparing to pick up a student was involved in a front to rear-end crash with a second school bus, Summerville said.

There were 12 possible injuries resulting from the crash. None of the possible injuries were transported from the scene by emergency personnel.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate the crash.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 56°
Fayetteville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 61°
Scottsboro
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events