Troopers investigating Marshall County school bus crash

Alabama State Troopers are investigating a crash involving two school buses.

The crash occurred at 7:15 a.m. Thursday in Marshall County on Old Oneonta Road, said Trooper Curtis Summerville, department spokesman.

A school bus that was stopped preparing to pick up a student was involved in a front to rear-end crash with a second school bus, Summerville said.

There were 12 possible injuries resulting from the crash. None of the possible injuries were transported from the scene by emergency personnel.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate the crash.