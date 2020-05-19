Little Cove Road in Madison County was closed Monday night after a vehicle went off a bridge.
Gurley police say the wreck happened between Rock Cut Road and McMullen Road and the vehicle went into the water.
The area was closed off for a period of time but was later reopened.
Alabama State Troopers responded to the wreck.
Related Content
- Troopers investigate after vehicle goes off bridge, into water in Gurley
- Gurley Fire Department vehicle reported stolen
- Gurley police recover stolen emergency vehicle
- WATCH: Troopers rescue paraglider stuck in tree near Gurley
- Single vehicle wreck investigated by state troopers
- Deputies investigate woman's death in Gurley
- State investigating fire at Gurley church
- Utah trooper hit by vehicle
- Gurley business damaged, plants untouched after storm
- Fire Marshal rules Gurley church fire accidental
Scroll for more content...