Troopers identify woman killed in 2-vehicle crash, say alcohol was a ‘contributing factor’

Alabama State Troopers identified a driver killed in a deadly crash on Sunday in Limestone County.

Jennifer Marie Spencer, 38, of Harvest was killed in a two-vehicle crash at 6:15 a.m. Sunday. She was fatally injured when the Dodge Dart she was driving was hit head-on by a Chevrolet Monte Carlo driven by Eric Carson King, 19, of Athens, according to troopers.

They say King’s vehicle crossed the center line and collided with the Dodge. Both drivers were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, where Spencer died from her injuries.

According to troopers, alcohol is considered to be a contributing factor to the crash, which happened on Huntsville Brownsferry Road near Lucas Ferry Road, about five miles south of Athens.