Alabama State Troopers have identified the driver killed in a wreck Tuesday night on Mooresville Road in Limestone County.

The wreck involved one vehicle and happened at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Troopers say Joey Steven Ward, 44, from Madison was killed when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway on Mooresville Road and hit a tree.

Officials said on Tuesday that after the vehicle hit the tree, it burst into flames.

Ward died at the scene of the wreck, which happened one mile east of Athens.