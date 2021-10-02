Clear
Troopers identify driver who hit and killed Madison teen in August

26-year-old Rebekah Elizabeth Pridgen of Kenansville, North Carolina was located and indentified as the driver who hit and killed Mason Cozelos in Limestone County.

Posted: Oct 2, 2021 2:46 PM
Updated: Oct 2, 2021 2:55 PM
Posted By: Rachel Keith

Alabama State Troopers have released the name of the driver who hit and killed a Madison teen back in August. 

16-year-old Mason Cozelos was hit by a 2008 Chrysler minivan around 10:30 p.m on August 19 while walking on East Limestone Road near Athens. The driver left the scene of the crash.  Cozelos was a lacrosse player at James Clemens High School. 

Troopers said on September 14, 26-year-old Rebekah Elizabeth Pridgen of Kenansville, North Carolina was indentifed as the driver. They were able to locate Pridgen and the vehicle. 

Troopers are not releasing anymore information about Pridgen or if she is facing any charges. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate. 

