Troopers identify Rogersville man as victim of deadly Limestone County wreck

On Tuesday, Alabama State Troopers identified the man who died in a crash early Sunday morning as Timothy Fairbanks, 48, of Rogersville.

Fairbanks died after his truck crashed into an embankment. Troopers said he driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado along Elk River Mills Road when the vehicle left the roadway around 12:22 a.m.

Troopers said the truck then caught fire and Fairbanks was pronounced dead at the scene. The wreck happened about nine miles west of Athens.