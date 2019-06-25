Clear
Troopers identify Rogersville man as victim of deadly Limestone County wreck

The wreck happened about nine miles west of Athens.

Posted: Jun 25, 2019 11:05 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

On Tuesday, Alabama State Troopers identified the man who died in a crash early Sunday morning as Timothy Fairbanks, 48, of Rogersville. 

Fairbanks died after his truck crashed into an embankment. Troopers said he driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado along Elk River Mills Road when the vehicle left the roadway around 12:22 a.m.

Troopers said the truck then caught fire and Fairbanks was pronounced dead at the scene. The wreck happened about nine miles west of Athens.

