Troopers: Tuscumbia man killed in crash while trying to get away from police

Alabama State Troopers say a Tuscumbia man who was trying to get away from police died in a crash late Tuesday.

Kenneth Ray Blue, 52, was killed when the 2005 Chevrolet Impala he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree at 606 East 8th St. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division conduct the accident investigation because Blue was attempting to elude police officers prior to the crash.

Senior Trooper Gregory Corble said Blue was not wearing a seat belt. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.