Troopers: Teen caught after car, foot chase on I-565, Huntsville Browns Ferry Road

A teenage male could face multiple charges after leading law enforcement on chases by both vehicle and foot.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said troopers attempted to stop a speeding 2018 Kia Optima on Interstate 565 near U.S. 231 about 9:14 p.m. Tuesday.

The driver of the Kia failed to stop, and a pursuit ensued, according to a news release.

Troopers said the pursuit continued onto Huntsville Browns Ferry Road near Tanner High School. That’s where they say driver exited the vehicle, resulting in a foot pursuit.

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office deputies helped find and identify the driver.

Troopers said the teen, whose identity has not been released, was cited for reckless driving, not wearing a seat belt, and that additional charges are pending.