Clear

Troopers: Teen caught after car, foot chase on I-565, Huntsville Browns Ferry Road

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office deputies helped find and identify the driver.

Posted: Jul 21, 2021 5:29 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

A teenage male could face multiple charges after leading law enforcement on chases by both vehicle and foot.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said troopers attempted to stop a speeding 2018 Kia Optima on Interstate 565 near U.S. 231 about 9:14 p.m. Tuesday.

The driver of the Kia failed to stop, and a pursuit ensued, according to a news release.

Troopers said the pursuit continued onto Huntsville Browns Ferry Road near Tanner High School. That’s where they say driver exited the vehicle, resulting in a foot pursuit.

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office deputies helped find and identify the driver.

Troopers said the teen, whose identity has not been released, was cited for reckless driving, not wearing a seat belt, and that additional charges are pending.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 89°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 95°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 93°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 84°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events