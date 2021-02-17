Troopers: Roads impassable in four North Alabama counties due to icy conditions

Alabama State Troopers said in an update Wednesday night that roads in multiple North Alabama counties are impassable due to winter weather conditions.

The Colbert County Emergency Management Agency has deemed all county roads impassable, and all state and federal roads have icy spots there, according to troopers. They say Woodmont Drive in Colbert County is closed due to ice.

Troopers also say the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency has deemed all roads in the county impassable, and all state and federal roads there have icy spots, as well.

In Lauderdale County, roads have icy conditions with stalled vehicles, and emergency management officials have deemed them impassable.

Lawrence County roads are impassable, as well, and state roads have icy spots.

We’re monitoring conditions and alerting you with the most accurate information via the WAAY 31 StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network. In addition to watching WAAY 31 News, you can access all three of our radars HERE.

You also can download our WAAY 31 Weather App to stay informed. More info HERE