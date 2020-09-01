Troopers: Madison woman intentionally rammed police vehicles during chase

Analyn Wilks, 49, of Madison was arrested Tuesday after the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says she led them on a chase and intentionally damaged police vehicles.

It began when troopers attempted to stop Wilks for a traffic violation on U.S. 72 in Jackson County about 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, said Senior Trooper Derek Campbell. Wilks refused to stop and attempted to ram a trooper’s vehicle.

The pursuit entered Gurley, and Campbell said Wilks rammed and damaged two Gurley Police Department vehicles.

Wilks then crashed into another Gurley Police vehicle on U.S. 72 near Shields Road. Campbell said this disabled Wilks’ car and she was taken into custody.

Campbell said no injuries occurred during the pursuit.

She was taken to the Jackson County Jail and charged with attempting to flee and elude law enforcement, reckless endangerment and several traffic violations, Campbell said.

The investigation is ongoing, and more charges could be filed.