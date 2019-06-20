Troopers: Driver hurt in Huntsville crash after reaching for e-cigarette

Photo Gallery 2 Images
A woman has been transported to Huntsville Hospital after she received significant injuries from a Thursday morning crash.
Alabama State Troopers say the woman was reaching for an electronic cigarette when she crashed into trees on Hurricane Creek Road in Huntsville.
Troopers said the wreck happened about 6 a.m.
