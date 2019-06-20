Clear

Troopers: Driver hurt in Huntsville crash after reaching for e-cigarette

Troopers said the wreck happened about 6 a.m.

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 8:02 AM
Updated: Jun 20, 2019 8:07 AM
Posted By: Casey Albritton, Josh Rayburn

A woman has been transported to Huntsville Hospital after she received significant injuries from a Thursday morning crash.

Alabama State Troopers say the woman was reaching for an electronic cigarette when she crashed into trees on Hurricane Creek Road in Huntsville.

