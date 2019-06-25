Clear

1 dead after wreck at Highway 72 and Dug Hill Road in Madison County

The Madison County Coroner says the wreck was fatal.

The Madison County Coroner says one person is dead after a wreck Tuesday at Highway 72 and Dug Hill Road.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office, Alabama State Troopers, the Madison County Rescue Squad and Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. are at the scene of the wreck, which involved two vehicles. 

A passenger of a truck was pronounced dead. Two other people were transported to the hospital in unknown conditions.

