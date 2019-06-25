The Madison County Coroner says one person is dead after a wreck Tuesday at Highway 72 and Dug Hill Road.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office, Alabama State Troopers, the Madison County Rescue Squad and Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. are at the scene of the wreck, which involved two vehicles.
A passenger of a truck was pronounced dead. Two other people were transported to the hospital in unknown conditions.
Related Content
- 1 dead after wreck at Highway 72 and Dug Hill Road in Madison County
- One person taken to Huntsville Hospital after wreck at Dug Hill Road
- One dead in wreck on Highway 72 in Huntsville
- Highway 72 wreck slows down morning traffic
- Madison Co. road will soon extend to Highway 72 East
- Overnight wreck shuts down Highway 72 in Limestone County
- Madison police: Avoid Highway 72, Wall Triana Highway due to multi-vehicle wreck
- Madison police: Wreck at Highway 72 at Wall Triana Highway caused traffic delays
- Motorcycle catches fire after colliding with guardrail on Dug Hill Road in Huntsville
- Madison police: Westbound traffic at HWY 72, Hughes Road intersection shut down after wreck
Scroll for more content...