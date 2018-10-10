Trojans Volleyball honors only senior

Senior night is always special for student-athletes, and it was no different for Hazel Green Senior, Myah Magwood.

Magwood went into the night feeling ready to play but was definitely feeling some emotions.

She told WAAY 31 that she is the youngest of six children and the only girl. Her parents said they were very excited for the night but that it was hard watching their baby grow up.

Magwood has only been playing volleyball since her freshman year at Hazel Green. She said that her coach Co-Co Tate Hughes asked her to play, and she decided to give it a try. Now, Magwood is helping lead her team hopefully to a playoff appearance.

The Trojans took on Albertville High School last night. Magwood said she wanted to get the "W" on senior night, and her team did just that. Hazel Green High School won in three sets over the Aggies.