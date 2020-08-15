Triple shooting in Cullman County kills 2, severely injures 1

The Cullman County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting in the early morning hours of Saturday.

Deputies responded to the New Canaan community along with Arab Police officers. When they arrived, they found Cullman resident Levi Benjamin Lawrence, 24, and Blountsville resident Dalton Matthew Bannister, 36, who were both dead from apparent gun shot wounds.

A third person was also shot and was taken to a regional hospital in serious condition.

"Investigators and deputies are actively working this case. We ask for prayers for the families and all involved. We will keep the public informed as more information develops," said Cullman County Sheriff Mike Gentry.

The shooting call came in around 1:30 a.m. The investigation is ongoing and no other additional information is available at this time.