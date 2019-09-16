Triple digit heat to start the work week

If it's any consolation to the unseasonably hot temperatures we've been seeing, a cold front is moving through Tuesday into Wednesday. No, it won't bring that much desired fall chill, but it will knock highs down to near 90 for the end of the week, in addition to lows in the lower 60s Saturday morning.
This cold front will be yet another dry one. Aside from the wind shift, you'll barely be able to notice it's arrival until Thursday afternoon. Rain chances are minimal...to say the least, over the next 7 days. In fact, the next best chance of rain in the forecast is 20% next Monday, this time coinciding with another cold front. Behind that front, it will finally start feeling a little like fall as temperatures drop to the 80s for highs.
