A Trinity man was killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash in Lawrence County.

Timothy Charles Wynn, 58, died after the 2002 Honda Passport he was driving crossed the centerline of Lawrence County 87 and hit a 2018 Jeep Wrangler head-on about 5:25 p.m. Monday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at the crash site about eight miles east of Moulton.

The incident remains under investigation.