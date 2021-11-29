Clear

Trinity man killed in Lawrence County 3-vehicle crash

The crash occurred on Lawrence County 217, about eight miles south of Hillsboro.

Posted: Nov 29, 2021 12:45 PM
Updated: Nov 29, 2021 12:46 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

One person is dead and another injured after a Sunday night three-vehicle crash in Lawrence County.

Bart Suggs, 54, of Trinity, was fatally injured when the 2007 Ford Econoline Van he was driving collided with a 2007 Ford F-350 flatbed pickup, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

A passenger in the van was taken to the hospital in Decatur for treatment. Suggs was taken to Lawrence Medical Center, where troopers said he died.

Troopers said the flatbed truck attempted, but failed, to miss a 1994 GMC Sonoma that was sitting stationary in the roadway at the time of the crash with no taillights on due to a mechanical failure.

The crash occurred about 7:29 p.m. Sunday on Lawrence County 217, about eight miles south of Hillsboro.

Troopers continue to investigate.

