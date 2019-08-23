Trial set in Huntsville capital murder case

One of four men charged in a 2018 fatal shooting now knows when his jury trial will begin.

Kason Grady, 29, was in court in Madison County on Friday for a status hearing. He was indicted in November 2018 on a charge of capital murder after prosecutors said he killed Raemon Ross while trying to steal money from him.

Grady was originally arrested on August 29, 2018. During a status hearing, Judge Claude Hundley III set a trial date for February 10, 2020. The judge ordered Grady to next appear in court for an arraignment hearing on January 8, 2020.

Investigators also charged Charles Mosby, Fortino Davis and Welton Brown in connection to Ross’ murder.