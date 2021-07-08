Trial date set for Athens nurse accused of poisoning, killing husband

A nurse from Huntsville who worked in Athens will be on trial starting on July 19 after being accused of murdering her husband.

Marjorie (Nikki) Cappello was charged with poisoning her husband, James Cappello, with insulin stolen from North Alabama Specialty Hospital, where she worked.

On Thursday, a status hearing was held. Marjorie (Nikki) Cappello returns to the courthouse for her trial on July 19.

James Cappello's sister, Jamie Weast, said the trial is a long time coming. Weast said her sister-in-law has been out on bond for nearly three years.

When the trial starts on July 19, Weast said she hopes it's the beginning of the family's healing process and will bring more information to light.

"Perhaps there’s something wrong with the system," said Weast.

Weast said she's thankful the trial will finally be in motion, after the pandemic prolonged Marjorie (Nikki) Cappello's criminal court case.

"These past three years she was able to walk the streets, going to restaurants and doing what she wishes," said Weast.

In 2018, Marjorie (Nikki) Cappello was charged with murder and bonded out.

"If someone was truly innocent, they’d be trying to find out who was it that did this to my husband or what happened," Weast said. "No, she didn't do any of that."

In September of 2020, a wrongful death lawsuit was filed by James Cappello's estate. In the 17-page lawsuit, the estate accuses the hospital of not overseeing Marjorie (Nikki) Cappello or monitoring medications at the hospital.

The lawsuit also details Marjorie (Nikki) Cappello's alleged drug abuse. A problem Weast said her brother, James, was trying to help with before he was killed.

"I remember him talking to me and he wanted to get her help, and he said if she didn’t want to accept the help, then he would have to leave," said Weast.

Weast said there's a lot of information that hasn't been able to be discussed. She said she's looking forward to more information reaching the surface during the upcoming trial.

"You know, you’d never think you’d meet somebody, or know someone personally, that would be capable of murder," said Weast.

According to Weast, the wrongful death lawsuit will go forward after the criminal trial.

The wrongful death lawsuit can be found, here.