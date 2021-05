The trial regarding the sale of the Bellefonte Nuclear Power Plant is set to begin Sunday.

Nuclear Development LLC sued TVA in 2018 claiming they broke the contract for selling the property in Jackson County. TVA says they did not break the contract because the Nuclear Regulatory Commission never approved the transfer of the license to the nuclear development.

The non-jury trial will be heard and decided by US District Judge Liles Burke.

