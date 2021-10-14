Clear

Trial of Elkmont teen charged in family murders delayed

Mason Sisk

He is being held in the Limestone County Jail.

Posted: Oct 14, 2021 10:52 AM
Posted By: Luke Hajdasz

The trial of an Elkmont teenager accused of murdering five members of his family is being delayed.

In a Thursday hearing, Mason Sisk’s trial that was supposed to begin in early November was pushed forward.

That’s because the judge on the case is retiring, and Sisk’s case now must be transferred to a new judge.

A new trial date has not been set.

Sisk is accused of killing his father, stepmother and three siblings in Elkmont in 2019. He is being tried as an adult.

He is being held in the Limestone County Jail.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 81°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 84°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 81°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events