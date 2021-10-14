Trial of Elkmont teen charged in family murders delayed

The trial of an Elkmont teenager accused of murdering five members of his family is being delayed.

In a Thursday hearing, Mason Sisk’s trial that was supposed to begin in early November was pushed forward.

That’s because the judge on the case is retiring, and Sisk’s case now must be transferred to a new judge.

A new trial date has not been set.

Sisk is accused of killing his father, stepmother and three siblings in Elkmont in 2019. He is being tried as an adult.

He is being held in the Limestone County Jail.