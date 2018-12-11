Clear

Trial for man accused of murder, attempted murder begins

Brian Andre Simpson, 38, reviewing his case with his attorney, Marie Crissone before trial proceedings began on Tuesday. Brian Andre Simpson, 38, reviewing his case with his attorney, Marie Crissone before trial proceedings began on Tuesday.

Opening statements were set to begin Tuesday afternoon.

Posted: Dec. 11, 2018 12:01 PM
Updated: Dec. 11, 2018 12:16 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

The trial for a man who investigators said fled the state after they said he killed a man and attempted to kill another is underway.

Opening statements were set to begin Tuesday afternoon following the impaneling of a jury. Brian Andre Simpson, 38, was indicted on charges of murder, attempted murder and first-degree assault on June 19, 2018.

Huntsville Police told WAAY 31 that LaDarius Turner and Montez Holt were playing video games at Cordell Toney’s home back in May 2017 when Simpson and another person stopped by.

Investigators said Simpson and Toney got into an argument and the men got into a shootout.

Turner, Toney and Montez were all struck by bullets. According to court documents, Simpson was charged with “intentionally” killing Turner, attempting to kill Toney and assaulting Montez.

Simpson was later arrested during a traffic stop in March 2018 and extradited back to Huntsville.

