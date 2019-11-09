Trial dates for Dr. Michael Dick set for February, April 2020

Two separate court dates are set for a Decatur doctor whose license was suspended following multiple indictments that allege criminal wrongdoing by the rheumatologist.

Michael Dick was most recently indicted and arrested on a charge of Sexual Abuse First-Degree in March 2019. That indictment stated that he subjected a woman to "sexual contact" while she "was incapable of consent by reason of being physically helpless or mentally incapacitated."

According to an order from Morgan County Circuit Judge Stephen Brown, Dick will appear for a jury trial on the charge on April 20, 2020. He was originally scheduled to appear for a pre-trial settlement hearing on Friday, but his attorney, Britt Cauthen, filed a Motion to Excuse on Wednesday.

In it, Cauthen stated that Dick "currently has numerous pending civil cases that involve conduct made [on] the basis of the above criminal charges." She goes on to state that Dick "is not in a position to negotiate these matters as he steadfastly denies commission of this crime."

Back on August 23, Cauthen filed Motions to Continue in the cases involving criminal harassment charges against Dick. In that filing, Cauthen argues that she "has only recently been hired to represent {Dick}" in these cases. She said she "requires additional time to adequately prepare {Dick's} case."

A trial date for the harassment charges was set for February 3, 2020, by Judge Brown.