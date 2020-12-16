Trial date set for six people charged in $41 million health care scheme out of Huntsville

A federal judge set an October trial date for six people accused of a $41 million health care fraud, drug distribution and kickback conspiracy run out of a former clinic in Huntsville.

Mark Murphy, his wife Jennifer, and their four co-defendants are accused of taking part in a scheme to receive kickbacks and to defraud health care benefit programs for items and services that were medically unnecessary, and in some cases, not provided at all.

The Murphys, along with Brian Bowman, Christie Rollins, Mark Murphy, Jr. and Willie Frank Murphy, were indicted by a federal grand jury in September.

Their trial is set for Oct. 4, 2021 at the federal courthouse in Huntsville.

A seventh person who was indicted as part of the alleged conspiracy has already agreed to plead guilty.