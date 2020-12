Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely’s defense team is growing as he heads toward trial in 2021.

Court records show Blakely retained five attorneys to represent him on 11 theft and ethics charges.

A judge set Blakely’s trial for March 29. It was originally scheduled for March of 2020 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 10-term sheriff remains in office despite being indicted more than a year ago. He pleaded not guilty in November of 2019.