Trial date set for Limestone County judge indicted on ethics violations

The trial for a Limestone County judge indicted on ethics violations is set for July 9 and July 10 in Montgomery.

Last year, Limestone County District Judge Doug Patterson was charged with use of official position or office for personal gain, financial exploitation of the elderly first-degree and theft third-degree. His criminal trial for those charges was set for June 15, but all jury trials were delayed until September due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A trial by the Court of the Judiciary is separate from a criminal case, but the ethics charges he faces stem from the criminal allegations. The outcome of the ethics trial could result in Patterson being removed from office.

According to the state's checkbook, Patterson continues to be paid and received a paycheck in June for $10,808.84. Information from the state says in Fiscal 2020 from October to September, Patterson was paid $97,279.56.

You can read our previous stories about Patterson’s case here and here.