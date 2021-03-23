Trial date set for Huntsville police officer charged with murder

A trial date has been set for a Huntsville police officer charged with murder.

The case is set for trial on May 3, 2021 at 9 a.m. in the Madison County Courthouse.

Huntsville Police Officer William Darby is charged with the murder of Jeffrey Parker, 49, in April 2018 after the two were in a standoff. Police say Parker was holding a gun and threatened to kill himself.

According to Police Chief Mark McMurray, Darby only fired after Parker refused to drop his weapon.

A pre-trial conference is set for April 6, 2021 at 1:30 p.m.

