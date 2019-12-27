Trial date set for Huntsville Police Department officer charged with murder

The Huntsville Police Department officer charged in a man’s murder now has a trial date.

William Darby’s trial is set for Feb. 24, 2020, according to a ruling issued Friday by Madison County Circuit Court Judge Donna Pate.

Pate set a start time of 9 a.m.

Darby is charged with the murder of Jeffrey Parker, 49, in April 2018 after the two were in a standoff. Police say Parker was holding a gun and threatened to kill himself.

According to Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray, Darby only fired after Parker refused to drop his weapon.

