Trial date set for Huntsville Police Department officer charged with murder

William Darby

Darby is charged with the murder of Jeffrey Parker, 49, in April 2018 after the two were in a standoff.

Posted: Dec 27, 2019 4:03 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Huntsville Police Department officer charged in a man’s murder now has a trial date.

William Darby’s trial is set for Feb. 24, 2020, according to a ruling issued Friday by Madison County Circuit Court Judge Donna Pate.

Pate set a start time of 9 a.m.

Darby is charged with the murder of Jeffrey Parker, 49, in April 2018 after the two were in a standoff. Police say Parker was holding a gun and threatened to kill himself.

According to Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray, Darby only fired after Parker refused to drop his weapon.

