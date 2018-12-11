Trial date set for Decatur doctor charged with harassment

A trial date has been set for August 26, 2019 for the Decatur rheumatologist, Dr. Michael Dick, for three separate harassment charges filed by three former female patients. Dick was arrested in October of 2017 for these charges.
The judge is Steven Haddock. Dick has already been found guilty in Decatur Municipal Court for one count of harassment.
The Alabama Medical Licensure Commission met in October and ordered to suspend Dick's medical license.
